Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $16.71 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ingredion by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Ingredion by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. 3,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,641. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 231.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.