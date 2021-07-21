Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $137.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

