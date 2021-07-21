Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 420,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 372,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.