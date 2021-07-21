Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $7,759,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $6,311,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

EFSC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.