Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 84,807 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,807 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of NUE traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.24. 11,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,523. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

