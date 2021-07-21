Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.51. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.26. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

