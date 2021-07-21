Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

LON:DLN traded up GBX 88 ($1.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,519 ($45.98). The stock had a trading volume of 204,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,448.76. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06).

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

