Desjardins Downgrades Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Hold

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.10 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.81 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $134.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 284.96%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

