Desjardins Downgrades Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Hold

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.10 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.81 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $134.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
