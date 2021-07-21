Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 175,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,631 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $57,207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

