Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

