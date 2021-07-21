DigitalNote Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,444.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $89,444.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00608974 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,050,245,838 coins and its circulating supply is 4,903,795,605 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

