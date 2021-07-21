Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.21% of Verso worth $39,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verso by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

