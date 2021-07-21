Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,591 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $40,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.