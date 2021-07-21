Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,362 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.66% of Omega Flex worth $42,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omega Flex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Omega Flex by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.69. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 20.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.