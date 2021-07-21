Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,774 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,232,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Lydall worth $41,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Lydall by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lydall by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

NYSE LDL opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.