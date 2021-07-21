Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $85,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $17.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $937.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $881.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $965.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $924.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

