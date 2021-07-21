Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 43,117 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,117 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.57% of OneSpan worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OSPN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

