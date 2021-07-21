Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.67. 13,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

