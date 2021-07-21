Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Djerriwarrh Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Wood acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$496,740.00 ($354,814.29). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Edgar acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.03 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of A$121,200.00 ($86,571.43). Insiders purchased 277,046 shares of company stock worth $812,885 over the last 90 days.

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.