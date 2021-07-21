Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

