Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 979,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

