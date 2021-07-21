Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$57.16 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

