Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

