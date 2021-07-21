Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $15,951,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE D opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.