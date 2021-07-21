Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.75

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.75 and last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $891,936.00. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

