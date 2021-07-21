Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $488.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

