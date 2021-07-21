DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.41

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 19354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,083,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 324.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

