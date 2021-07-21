Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover Motorsports in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26. Dover Motorsports has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

