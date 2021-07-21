Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of DOV traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61. Dover has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $163.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

