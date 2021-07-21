Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.Dover also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

DOV stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.61. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover has a 1 year low of $101.54 and a 1 year high of $163.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

