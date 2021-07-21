Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $158.29 and last traded at $157.88, with a volume of 5580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.97.

The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dover by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

