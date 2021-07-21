DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of DSP Group worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSPG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DSP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.48 million, a P/E ratio of -57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

