DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Up 1.1% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $8.97 or 0.00028109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $155,451.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,478,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,167 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

