DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $7.62 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $344,061.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.32 or 0.00024741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,478,011 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,167 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

