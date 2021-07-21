Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,905. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

