DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Trading 2.8% Higher

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.41. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41.

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

