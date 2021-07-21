Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.50). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.43. 947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

