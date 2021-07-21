East West Bancorp (EWBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EWBC stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

