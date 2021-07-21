Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 127.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

