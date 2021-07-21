Eaton Vance Management Acquires 341 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.29% of Accenture worth $505,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.23. 6,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,325. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.91. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

