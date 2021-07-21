Eaton Vance Management Has $243.37 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of Union Pacific worth $243,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,841. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

