Eaton Vance Management Purchases 14,651 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,910 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $366,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,393.50. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $607.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $612.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

