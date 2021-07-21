Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 765,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,171 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $270,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 805,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,311,000 after purchasing an additional 139,848 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 230,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.05. 5,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

