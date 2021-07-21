Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,384 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

