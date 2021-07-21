Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

