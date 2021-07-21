Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
