Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE:ETB opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
