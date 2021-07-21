Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:ETB opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

