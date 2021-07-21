eBoost Price Hits $0.0353 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $3.53 million and $25.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00367126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

