Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.12 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32). 293,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 390,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.43. The company has a market cap of £50.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

