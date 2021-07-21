Edgeless (EDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $412,589.56 and $7.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013957 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00799130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

