EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 126,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

ANZUU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

